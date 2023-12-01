ChatGPT has just turned one year old, but it feels like it’s been with us for much longer. This may be due to the enormous impact that the artificial intelligence chatbot (AI) has caused in the world. Before its arrival, remember, there was no similar technology available to the general public, which is why its emergence has been considered by some figures such as Bill Gates as a revolution.

Today, we can use OpenAI’s flagship product to learn how to program or review our code, brainstorm, create templates, generate explanations of complex topics with analogues from everyday life, and write documents. The possibilities are immense. And of course, there are also those who have used the chatbot to prepare a municipal ordinance that has been approved without changes.

An ‘experiment’ by a Porto Alegre councilor

This curious episode takes us to Porto Alegre, Brazil, where last October municipal legislators approved an ordinance that consisted of preventing the city from charging taxpayers for replacing the stolen water meters. Now, what no one knew is that the text had not been prepared by its author, the councilman Ramiro Rosarioif not entirely through ChatGPT, collects AP.

The true nature of the document was made known by Rosário himself this week. The legislator says that if he had initially said that the project was prepared by ChatGPT, his peers in the municipal plenary session would have refused to consider it. On the contrary, the project was not only approved unanimously, but was also enacted on November 23, so it is already in force.

The councilor has not been explicit in the reasons that have led him to carry out this experiment, but has said that “it would be unfair” for a project not to be approved because it had been written by an AI. Those interested can consult in detail all the stages of the PLCL 010/23 bill on the Porto Alegre City Council website. Now, all this leaves some open questions.





Part of the text of the bill

It is not clear if the plenary session, which represents the 1.3 million inhabitants of Porto Alegre, will take any type of action after learning that one of the approved ordinances has been written entirely by ChatGPT. What happens here can set a precedent for the reaction of legislators and the community to the contribution of AI in the public sector, something that can be of great importance.

In the middle of this year in the United States, a lawyer used ChatGPT to draft a document that included a series of non-existent facts that the AI ​​tool had invented. Steven Schwartz faced possible sanctions for his actions. Although Rosário’s text appears to contain no errors, we do not know if it also exposes some type of sanction by the legislative body to which it belongs.

These also remind us that AI tools can also delusion or reproduce social biases, although technology giants are working to improve the safety and reliability of their models. As we say, we are witnessing firsthand the evolution of products like ChatGPT and its impact on society. What will be the next step for the chatbot? In time we will know.

