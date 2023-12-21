Christmas is about to begin, just over two weeks full of hope, excitement, meetings with family and friends and, of course… Gifts! And no matter how many years pass and the older we get, we will always bring out that little bit of the child we carry inside. So you have to prepare for Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men to cover the Christmas trees with gifts. But the question we usually ask ourselves is how many gifts to distribute during these Christmas days?

As 2023 has been one of the years of greatest technological milestone thanks to the development of Artificial Intelligence, with the development of multiple functions, we are going to make use of it by asking how many gifts are usually given during the typical days of Christmas. In this way, we will be able to know from ChatGPT's perspective what they think about it and what their recommendations are.

The rule of four gifts

Have you ever heard of the rule of four gifts? Psychology experts advise not to overwhelm the youngest members of the family with so many gifts because they do not usually pay attention to the vast majority of them. Many times we have decided to give our children toys that they have not even touched since they opened the package and they do not even remember that they have it stored in their rooms.

Well, four is the maximum recommended number of gifts to give each of the family members this Christmas, especially children. To do this, these instructions must be followed, since they must be gifts that do not repeat each other:

A garment of wear. Something for file. Something that really need. Something that is wish.

According to psychologists, these guidelines would be essential to not exceed the number of gifts, since the more quantity there is does not mean that you will be happier.

How many gifts to give? ChatGPT responds

Artificial Intelligence has fully entered our lives and we have taken advantage of these Christmas holidays to ask ChatGPT what it thinks about whether it is better to give gifts on Christmas Day or on January 6. In this context, the tool has attached two sections to what is usually given during these two dates and has told us that It depends a lot on the traditions and customs of each person. or community.

«Ultimately, the decision to give a gift on December 25 or January 6 depends on the personal and cultural traditions of each individual. Some people may choose to give gifts on both dates, while others may choose to focus on one of them. It is also common for families and friends to establish their own traditions around gift exchange dates.

Finally, we have chosen to question the number of gifts that must be given on each of the indicated dates. ChatGPT answers that there is no strict rule about it, since the most important thing is to consider your own preferences and enjoy the celebrations.

«Some people choose to focus the majority of their gifts on one of the dates and reserve the other for more modest celebrations. Others may choose to distribute gifts more equally between both dates. Additionally, some cultures or families may have specific traditions regarding the number and type of gifts given on each occasion.