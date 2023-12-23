The neighbor of Charlie Sheen was arrested after being accused of attacking the actor in a Malibu home this weekauthorities reported.

Electra Schrock She was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.indicated the Police department County The Angels in a statement on Friday. She was also arrested for use of force likely to cause bodily injury and theft of property.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a disturbance phone call about an assault.

Lee: Chaos breaks out in “Familia Nacional”

Schrock, 47, was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role in the television series “Two and a Half Men.” He was one of the protagonists of the films “Wall Street”, “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League”, among others.

