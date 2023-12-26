The actor is cautious, although optimistic, about the possibilities of Triple Frontier having a sequel.

There are few action movies that aren't susceptible to spawning sequels, even when you “kill off” your protagonist at the beginning of the first one, as in Tyler Rake. Some of these continuations take a long time to arrive, and this may be the case of one of the action films with the best cast of 2019 in Netflix: Triple frontera.

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Peter Pascal, Garrett Hedlund and Adria Arjona They led the cast of the Netflix film where a group of former members of the Special Forces carry out a devastating blow against a drug trafficker and have to flee across the triple border formed by Peru, Brazil and Colombia.

The movie It was a success and took advantage of the star power displayed by its cast to earn good results for Netflix, but any sequel has not materialized for years.

In fact, Charlie Hunnam wants to put an end to the wait, and has taken advantage of the promotion of Rebel Moon: Fire Girl to fan the embers of the 2019 action film.

Will the sequel to Triple Frontier go ahead?

While chatting with The Mary Sue to promote Zack Snyder's film, Charlie Hunnam highlighted his interest in Triple Frontier 2 going ahead, and that he himself has signed on as a producer for it.

“Nothing is guaranteed, but I recently signed on as lead producer for a potential Triple Frontier sequel on Netflix. So we're working on it. It's still in its infancy, but I feel like I have a lot more to say about the future lives of military personnel.” “I have high hopes for the project.”

Understandably, Charlie Hunnam is cautious about talking openly about the project, since it doesn't even have the green light and could remain a few script sketches that don't take shape.

However, star films are very popular on Netflix, and the results of Triple Frontier were reasonably positive so that a sequel could give a lot of play.