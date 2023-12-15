Actor Charlie Hunnam reveals that he could play a DC Comics character, but rejected the option for this reason.

Charlie Hunnam became world famous for playing Jackson 'Jax' Teller in the series Sons of Anarchy. Now, he will be in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon and when asked if he would play a DC Comics character, he commented on how close he came to being Green Arrow.

The curious thing is that we have not seen any film version of Green Arrow, since Stephen Amell played him in the Arrow series and Justin Hartley in Smallville. However, Charlie Hunnam would have been a great option, who knows if James Gunn signs him in a few years for the reboot he is preparing with Superman: Legacy. Although, from his words we can deduce that he is not very enthusiastic about the idea.

These are the actor's comments.

“I never talked to Zack about it. Honestly, I don't remember who. “It was some people in suits who brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I didn't share their enthusiasm.” Charlie Hunnam said.

“I don't know who Green Arrow is, so I don't want to offend anyone. I looked at a photo and thought: I'm not sure green is my color and I'm pretty sure spandex is not my material. Beyond that, I thought of an image: 'Thank you, I'm not interested.' He commented on CB.

Charlie Hunnam and Rebel Moon

So, even though the idea was brought to him, we now know that Charlie Hunnam never had any intention of playing Green Arrow. Which does not mean that they can convince him for future occasions. Furthermore, he has shown that he handles action scenes quite well, some examples are the films King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur (2017) and Pacific Rim (2013).

Now, Charlie Hunnam will star in Rebel Moon, a science fiction story that will arrive on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

