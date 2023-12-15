In an interview with Comic Book, actor Charlie Hunnam confirmed that he turned down the role of Green Arrow within the DC Comics universe.

Within the framework of the premiere of “Rebel Moon”, the new Netflix film directed by Zack Snyder, the actor Charlie Hunnam spoke about his almost arrival in the DC universe. In the interview conducted by Brandon Davis (Comic Book), The actor commented that it was not Zack Snyder himself who went looking for him at that time, but several entrepreneurs of DC production.

“Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits who brought me the idea and “They thought it would be tremendously exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I didn't share their enthusiasm.”declared the actor.

Why didn't the actor take the role?

Despite being one of the strongest fan-casts at the time, Hunnam stated that he was not interested in the role. “I don't know who Green Arrow is, so I don't want to offend anyone. I looked at a photo and thought, “I'm not sure green is my color and I'm pretty sure spandex is not my material.” ; Beyond that, I thought of an image: “Thank you, I'm not interested”commented the actor, maintaining his respect for the character.

To this day, in the framework of “Rebel Moon”, Hunnam works with Snyder as an original character named Kai. Kai joins a group of warriors led by Sofia Boutella's Kora in a fight against an evil Motherworld. The film has been split into two parts, with Part 1: A Child of Fire debuting on Netflix on December 22. Regarding his almost time in DC, It is unknown if this approach was while Zack Snyder was directing his universe at the studio or was even more recent, after the arrival of James Gunn and ahead of the “Superman: Legacy” film.