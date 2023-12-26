Once again, the Super Mario franchise continues to leave curious news, to say the least. You already know that the plumber's voice actor was recently changed with the release of Super Mario Bros Wonder, and now we have more details.

Remember that Charles Martinet It will no longer be Mario's voice. Instead, Nintendo confirmed that Martinet will become a Mario Ambassador within the company, but will no longer contribute new recordings to the video games.

The news we bring you today focuses on the place where Martinet has decided to spend these Christmas holidays. And the actor spent Christmas Eve in Spain, surprising the city's inhabitants. She has shared a Christmas short from Vigo, greeting his followers on social networks. She appears in Porta do Sol, with the giant tree and star in the background. His unexpected presence in the city generated surprise and excitement among those who would have liked to meet him in person.

You can see his video below:

Merry Christmas to you! May the magic of Christmas live in you every day and may the gift of love be yours to cherish! pic.twitter.com/hK5jA20d0o — Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) December 24, 2023

Remember that on the website we already commented on the possibility that Martinet would no longer be the voice of the plumber, and also Super Mario Bros Wonder had confirmed “voice languages”. We learned about it after reports that Mario sounded somewhat different in Super Mario Bros Wonder. Many believed that he was another voice actor and, although it has not been confirmed that he was already in that first trailer, it has now been confirmed that this installment has other voice actors for Mario and Luigi. In the Super Mario movie Chris Pratt He replaced him as Mario's voice as well.

What do you think? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

