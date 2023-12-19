Shell introduces blocking charges after 4 hours of charging. Yes, you read that right.

There was a time when the undersigned was a big fan of the Shell Recharge pass. On holiday to the south of France there was no charging point that refused to accept that card and a few weeks later I received a nice invoice with an overview of charging sessions. I then paid that and that was the end of it.

But things have changed in the past year. I have already tired you ad nauseam with the fact that I have been driving an Autoblog Garage Plug-in hybrid Lynk&Co since the summer and yes, I often charge it.

Same price everywhere in the Netherlands with Shell Recharge card

The public charging station in Berkel en Rodenrijs where 'mine' Lynk & Co 01 is frustrating the neighbors has an OK charging rate of 31 cents per kWh. At least, if you charge there with the correct charging card.

What does that mean again? Why does it matter which charging card you use to charge here? Shouldn't the rate be the same for everyone? Yes, indeed, but it is not! With my trusty Shell Recharge charging card I pay 55 cents per kWh. With a starting fee of 35 cents.

This is because Shell applies the same rates for public charging everywhere in the Netherlands: 55 cents per kWh. Sounds very transparent. But in practice it is very expensive.

We'll just calculate it for you for an EV that is often purchased by private individuals. With a Peugeot e-2008 with a 50 kWh battery, a charging session at this charging station can cost 31 cents * 50 kWh = € 15.5 or with the Shell Recharge pass 55 cents * 50 kWh + 35 cents starting fee = € 27.85 . That is greater than the difference between refueling along the highway and at the local pump.

This boy has recently left his Shell Recharge card in the center console and uses a Tango charging card ( #notsponsored 😉 )

Shell Recharge pass will become even more expensive

Today a buzzing press release arrived in the mailbox stating that it will become even more expensive and unfriendly to charge your car with the Shell Recharge card. Which is the case. Shell introduces 'blocking costs'. Read the literal quote below

We will introduce from 21/12/2023blocking costs at all Road and EVBox charging pointsin our roaming network. The blocking costs are charged after 240 minutes (4 hours) of charging and cost €0.05 per minute, with a maximum of €12 per charging session. You can still charge your EV after 240 minutes, but you will then pay blocking costs on top of the regular charging costs. Shell Recharge wants you to remove your car before 10 p.m.

But just to make it concrete. There are times when the slow-charging Lynk is not full within 4 hours. Not to mention cars with a much larger battery. A fine when you have finished loading is still up to that point. But a fine while you are still loading. Remarkable to say the least, right?

The fact that it only applies to a limited number of poles in the roaming network makes it less transparent. “Take a look at the rate in your app before charging” is advice from Shell. If people were to look at the app, they would choose a different Shell charging card!

Let's go look for a pair of scissors. And time for a new Top 3 of charging cards…

