Notice: Spoilers for chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Although the second season is coming to an end, the manga Jujutsu Kaisen It is giving us impressive moments and it is perceived that it is approaching its conclusion. After discovering that Higuruma has a potential similar to that of Satoru Gojo, Gege Akutami has not taken long to reveal the harsh reality to the sorcerer judge.

After a couple of attacks and dodges, we realize that tribe He is incredibly powerful, so much so that when it seems that Higuruma manages to attack him with the Executioner's Sword in one of his hands, he cuts it off before it hits to avoid the Death Penalty.

After this, we see how Itadori He tries to surprise him with a blow, but as expected, he fails and he is the one who suffers the worst consequences. It is at this moment that Higuruma realizes that his fate is already sealed, but he remembers that he is not alone in this fight and uses the last of his strength to try to put an end to the cursed spirit.

After being left without arms and facing the imminent death at the hands of Sukuna, the judge throws his Executioner's Sword towards Itadori at the last moment so that he, behind the villain's back, deals him a fatal blow that puts an end to it once and for all. for all of his life. However, we will not know the outcome until the next chapter, since the author has left us with the uncertainty of knowing if Yuuji has finally managed to hit with the weapon.

In VidaExtra | Analysis of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. A great fighting game for beginners, experts and lovers of fantasy anime

In VidaExtra | There are more than 1,000 chapters of One Piece, but there is one that none of us will ever be able to see