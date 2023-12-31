Accidents at the Allianz at the end of the match won by Juventus over the Giallorossi: blood in the stands after a boy was hit, beers and lighters also thrown. The images of the incident are already available to investigators

At the end of the match against Roma, a Juventus fan was injured when a seat was torn from the away section at the Allianz Stadium and thrown towards the nearby seats, occupied by the Juventus crowd.

racist chants

The episode adds to the racist chant (“You're a gypsy”) that rose from the corner of the Giallorossi stadium when Dusan Vlahovic left the pitch with a quarter of an hour to go. The episodes were filmed by the stadium's video surveillance cameras and the footage is available to investigators.

the investigations

Images of the blood of the boy hit on the steps of the Turin stadium have been circulating on social media since after the match. According to what has been reconstructed, beers and lighters were also thrown from the Roma sector towards the nearby sectors occupied by Juventus supporters.