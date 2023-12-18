Currently, bank transfers have become a fairly simple way to make payments and deposits, in fact, this practice is increasingly common among young people who prefer not to carry cash. The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced important changes to the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI) as of December 19, 2023.

The SPEI is Banxico's payment infrastructure that allows its participants, such as banks, brokerage firms and other financial entities, to send and receive payments among themselves in order to provide their clients with the electronic transfer service in real time.

Through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), The Bank of Mexico shared changes in the development of the financial system with the objective of raising the cybersecurity frameworks applicable to the SPEI rules.

This document highlights the concept of cyber resilience in the SPEI, a measure that includes the establishment of contingency procedures on computer security, so that users will experience improvements in the infrastructure and data center, such as:

Prevention against cyber attacks

Contingency procedures

Advanced vulnerability management

Running files safely

