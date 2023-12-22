The monthly Telva brought together the World team for the first time. To talk only about football

by our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

@ filippomricci

December 20, 2023 (change at 1.26pm) – madrid

One of the worst effects of Hurricane Rubiales, the famous kiss imposed by the former federal president on Jenni Hermoso while the Spanish women's national team was celebrating winning the World Cup on the lawn of the Sydney stadium, was the transfer of media attention from the sporting miracle to news, more black than pink. The girls who, after only two participations in the World Championships, both with exits in the first round, won the title last August 20th to the general surprise ended up in the background on a sporting level. Everyone is talking morbidly about the “piquito”, the presidential kiss, and Rubiales' resignation. This is also why the initiative of Telva, the Spanish monthly which will be released tomorrow with the January 2024 issue, is fundamental: with over 20 pages dedicated to the world champions, it finally honors a national team that in 2015 was still in twentieth place in the ranking Fifa and which that Sunday in August gathered over 6 million viewers in front of the TV, a record for women's football in Spain, with a share of over 65%. An extraordinary event that the pages of Telva wanted to celebrate with a crossover between fashion and football. The 23 female footballers called up in early December for a Nations League match at the Las Rozas Technical Center, just outside Madrid, posed in evening dresses and cleated shoes and spoke about their triumphant sporting experience.

achievements and rights

—

Telva had the merit and strength of bringing together the world champions for the first and so far only time to let them talk about football and not the earthquake that followed the final. Emotions, rights, battles on and off the pitch, economic and sporting recognition, stories, experiences, smiles, foibles, superstitions, past and future dreams. All these things add up to a series of beautiful, fun and brilliant photos. The ideal, and deserved, setting for the world champion national team.