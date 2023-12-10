The match directions for the sixth day of groups C and D. For Napoli the Slovenian Vincic

Slovenian Slavko Vincic will referee Napoli-Braga, scheduled for Tuesday evening at 9pm at the Maradona stadium, sixth matchday of group C of the Champions League. His assistants will be compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic. Fourth official David Smajc. At Var Nejc Kajtazovic, while the Dutch Rob Dieperink will be the video assistant. Vincic directed PSG-Milan on 25 October and Lazio-Atletico Madrid on 19 September.

Swiss Sandro Scharer will referee Inter-Real Sociedad, the sixth matchday of Group D, scheduled for Tuesday at 9pm at San Siro. The assistants will be the Swiss Bekim Zogaj and Jonas Erni, the fourth official Lionel Tschudi and the Var referee Fedayi San. The video assistant will be the Frenchman Benoît Millot. This is Scharer’s debut in the Champions League this season. He has already refereed Inter in the 2022/23 season in the away success against Viktoria Plzen.