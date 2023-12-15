Inter, Napoli and Lazio in the second tier. I dream of Real Sociedad for Sarri and Mazzarri. For Inzaghi, Borussia or Atletico are better

Fabio Licari

December 14th – 2.23pm – MILAN

Thrilling draw for the Italians, Inter are the ones who risk the most, but not all the seedings are impossible. Second tier draw because we didn't get beyond second place: understandable for Napoli and Lazio against Real Madrid and Atletico, a little less so for the Nerazzurri against Real Sociedad. Last year, however, Inter and Milan started from the back and got to the end, while Napoli in the first tier stopped in the quarter-finals against the Rossoneri. In February we start again with the direct elimination which multiplies the emotions and spectacle of the Champions League. Three Italians in the round of 16: draw on Monday in Nyon, apparently an uphill road, between Real Madrid, Bayern, City, Barcelona and the European elite.

Spain from good times. He had five ready to go, thanks to Europa League champion Sevilla (in the controversial final with Roma), he brings forward four of them all first in the groups. Messi and Ronaldo are no longer there, but La Liga always offers interesting teams. Bellingham is the new phenomenon who has found the ideal breeding ground in Ancelotti's Madrid, free to express his immense talent across the board, without tactical cages and ideological constraints. Barça is less convincing, two knockouts in an average group. The Bundesliga did very well, qualifying Bayern, Leipzig and Borussia, losing Union Berlin. The beauty is that in Spain Girona dominates and in Germany Leverkusen, two outsiders without Champions League, two clubs in which the top players are the coaches Michel and Xabi Alonso: it is difficult to talk about the Spanish school because there are no common traits like in the German one , but the movement is strong.

Italy is like Germany: they only lost to Milan, placed in the most difficult group and out on goal difference against PSG. The Rossoneri remained in the cups, in the Europa League, thanks to third place which keeps the season alive. Italy is the nation with the most teams still playing in the three cups, 7 out of 7 in the round of 16 or at least in the playoffs. Only France has a 6 out of 6. The Premier League which promotes City and Arsenal is disappointing: even the rich are crying. Then there are France, Holland, Portugal and Denmark: more democracy?

Among the Italians, Napoli are in better shape because they avoid Real Madrid in the draw. Then there is Lazio who finds Bellingham but also Real Sociedad. Worse in theory is Inter: they have both Real Madrid and Atletico (superior to Real Sociedad) on their path. Any assessment today will have to stand the test of time. We play in February and March, things change. In broad terms, however, Real, City and Bayern should be avoided: they are the strongest. Bellingham, Haaland and Kane are very bad customers. Napoli and Lazio hope for Real Sociedad. Inter can focus on Borussia or Atletico: not very well. The list of the second tier cannot fail to leave regrets for the Nerazzurri: PSG, Porto, Leipzig, PSV, Copenhagen. There's a big difference, let's not joke.

The Champions League overshadows the rest, but there are also Europe and the Conference League. The third-placed teams from the Champions League groups will face the second-placed teams from the Europa League groups to advance to the EL round of 16. In addition to Milan there are Galatasaray, Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, Young Boys and Shakhtar. One of them, excluding Milan, can find Roma in the playoffs if they fail to overcome Slavia Prague today. Atalanta is arithmetically first and already seeded in the round of 16.

Yesterday was a historic day. The last groups of the Champions League (today the last of Europe and Conference). From next year the reform/revolution: 36 team tournament, single group, 8 games each with 8 different teams. The top 8 to the round of 16, from 9th to 24th the play-offs to qualify the other 8. And tennis scoreboard until the final, so there will only be the August draw. A scenario also created to oppose the Super League launched by Real, Barcelona and Juve (now out of the mix after the change of management). The conflict is about to be resolved: on Thursday 21st the EU Court of Luxembourg will finally decide on the alleged abuse of power by UEFA and FIFA, implicitly or otherwise authorizing “private” tournaments outside the system.

Inter confident of the Club World Cup, Milan with no more hope after the elimination. With Shakhtar out (they could have been a danger), second place for the Italians is a head-to-head Juve-Napoli. With the Fifa system the situation is 52-42 for the Bianconeri (victory is worth 3 points). With the UEFA ranking 47-41 for Allegri (victory awards 2, but there are qualification bonuses). These days FIFA should choose the formula. Appointment in June 2025 in the USA with a cascade of millions.

