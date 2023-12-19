UEFA has released the calendar of the home and away matches of the first knockout round: the Italians will all be playing at home in the first leg match

After the draw at 12pm in Nyon, now there are also the dates: the first Italian to debut in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 will be Lazio who will challenge Bayern Munich at the Olimpico on Wednesday 14th. The following week it will be Inter's turn (Tuesday 20th at San Siro) against Atletico and Napoli (Wednesday 21st at Maradona) against Barcelona. Here we are on the return leg: Lazio will play on the Bayern Munich pitch on Tuesday 5 March, Napoli will be in Barcelona on Tuesday 12 March, while the Nerazzurri will challenge Simeone's men at the Metropolitano on Wednesday 13 March.

round of 16 of champions, all dates

Here are the matches day by day: