Inter, Napoli and Lazio are not seeded: a pinch of luck is needed to avoid “impossible” opponents and loose cannons

Sebastiano Vernazza

December 18, 2023 (change at 11:03) – MILAN

No top seed in the Champions League, but first in the UEFA seasonal ranking ahead of Germany: Italy's paradox in Europe. Leader of the points table, thanks to the fact that all our seven teams remained in the game, including Milan who slipped to the Europa League, and yet none of the three teams that entered the Champions League round of 16, Napoli, Inter and Lazio, will enjoy an easier draw today in Nyon, because all three qualified as second in their respective groups and will be paired with first-tier opponents.

The two are affordable, but…

—

All or almost everyone hopes to have Borussia Dortmund as the lesser evil and that's it, the German yellow and blacks are fifth in the Bundesliga, fresh from a disappointing draw with Augsburg. However, the team that closed the group with PSG, Milan and Newcastle as queens remains, perhaps the toughest of the first phase. And it's never easy to play at Signal Iduna Park, the old Westfalenstadion. In case one of our teams draws Dortmund, we would suggest a moderate celebration. Napoli and Lazio could come across Real Sociedad, a non-top tier Spanish team, only sixth in La Liga. However, Real Sociedad relegated Inter to second place in the group, due to the better goal difference, plus 5 versus plus 3, and with two draws between San Sebastian and San Siro. Inter are league leaders in Serie A and were finalists in the 2022-23 Champions League. Not even Real Sociedad's draw should spark hymns of joy in Naples or Lazio.

The three very strong ones, however…

—

There are three battleships. Haaland's Manchester City, European champions, Bellingham's Real Madrid and Kane's Bayern. Napoli will not have Real, already crossed in the group. Guardiola's City is having a controversial season. At the moment they are not dominant in the Premier League, they are five behind leaders Arsenal and on the final day they were held back at home (2-2) by Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, 15th. Haaland is out of action due to unspecified foot problems, but the Norwegian will recover for February and March. Maybe we're wrong, but today City are more “playable” than yesterday. Tomorrow who knows. If we were Inter we wouldn't be torn apart in the event of a Manchester City repeat: it would be an opportunity for an immediate rematch of the final in Istanbul, with the knowledge that Simone Inzaghi's team played that match on equal terms. Not even Real Madrid could be insurmountable, Napoli recently demonstrated this at the Bernabeu, with a defeat of value. Bellingham very strongly Bellingham, but Vinicius is struggling with a muscle tear and who knows if and how it will be there in February. Harry Kane's Bayern Munich should absolutely be avoided, second in the Bundesliga, but always indigestible for the bottom line. Last year Inter lost twice in the first phase.

The three strong ones, but…

—

And then Arteta's young Arsenal, first in England, Atletico Madrid (no Lazio) and Barcelona. With Arsenal, the average age of the squad is 25.8 years old, but starting line-ups sometimes under 25, there would be no half measures: Arteta's boys are excessive for better or for worse, capable of anything and the opposite. Xavi's Barcelona has just been held back by Valencia at 1-1 and is third in La Liga, 7 behind Real Madrid. Lewandowski is 35 years old and there are rumors that he could leave, perhaps as early as January. Simeone's senior Atletico is the usual crew of friendly scoundrels. Here we are in the field of the difficult not impossible and in general the situation is this: we are first in the UEFA global ranking for the season, we have the right and duty to try.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED