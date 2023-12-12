Two great samples of Dennis O’Neil’s work with the Dark Knight are collected in a single volume published by ECC Ediciones under the title Batman: Shaman / Venom

Dennis O’Neil was one of those authors who had a fundamental influence on the world of superhero comics, and now thanks to ECC Editions we can enjoy in a single volume two of his most celebrated stories among those starring the Dark Knight. The volume comes to us on the line Great Graphic Novels of Batman under the title of Batman: Flame / Poison.

Legends of the Dark Knight

The Serie Legends of the Dark Knightemerged at the end of the eighties in the wake of the film directed by Tim Burton as the third regular Batman series (after Detective Comics and Batman), would be the equivalent for the Caped Crusader of what the series was Conan’s Wild Sword for the Cimmerian. Here we talk about stories set in the character’s early years, those during which he is still learning to be the guardian of Gotham Citywhich have a noticeably more adult and serious tone than what we could see in the main character headings.

O’Neil served as editor of this series, but he also dared to write scripts from time to time, and the two stories contained in this volume are a good example of the work that this man has done for the world of the ninth art. These are stories with a good amount of introspection, stories that delve into the nature of the character, his development and his sacred mission, much more fundamental to his mythology than some of the most successful ones in reality.

Shaman

The drawing of Ed Hanniganthe inks of John Beatty and the color of Richmond Lewis They make up the graphic section of the first story arc of this series. In it we are introduced directly into an adventure of the young Bruce Wayne, in full pursuit of a criminal climbing a snowy Alaskan mountain with a guide. This episode will have a fatal outcome that will not only penetrate Bruce’s mind and partly determine his future actions, but will also provide a meeting for the billionaire that will delve into the symbolism of his crusade.

The indigenous culture of Alaska and the importance of the bat in it will be fundamental elements in the work, but above all will be the way in which the attitude of our protagonist will be shaped little by little as events are precipitated, honing his skills as a vigilante and as a detective while his will becomes stronger and stronger.

While it is true that throughout this arc we encounter some problems (the graphics are not as good as they should be, the action scenes are a little clumsy at times and some moments are excessively banal), the story has a lot of strength, offers us some wonderful pages (that power that is given to the character when he presents himself as a dark and unstoppable vigilante against criminals) and treats Bruce with a care that we have rarely seen.

Poison

The drawing of Russell Braun y Trevor Von Eedenthe ink of the great José Luis García-López and the color of Steve Oliff They accompany O’Neil in the second arc contained here. This highlights the humane treatment of our protagonist, distancing himself from that unbreakable hero who can do anything and who is always five steps ahead of his enemies.

This Dark Knight is not the one that has ended up permeating most strongly among the general public, the one that is so cool, but rather one that is much more fallible and insecure, with as many weaknesses as strengths. We will see here more than ever the feet of clay on which this hero stands, and that is good.

At the beginning of the story we are presented with a traumatic episode in these first years of his training, one in which due to his physical limits a girl dies when he is not able to lift a rock. Wayne is not Supermanand it never will be no matter how many weights he does, but that is not acceptable for this obsessive vigilante.

This will be what triggers our protagonist to end up consuming a drug (which years later would lead to the creation of Bane) that takes you to a new level in terms of physical abilities, but whose cost will end up being too high. It is not the first time that O’Neil introduces the topic of drug use and its consequences, so in vogue in the society of those times, in his stories (remember the series in which they shared the title Green Arrow y Green Lantern), and although it does not have as fundamental a role here as in others, it is very well treated.

In memory of Dennis O’Neil

In addition to these two arcs, at the end of the volume ECC Ediciones has had the detail of including a silent short story scripted by Larry O’Neilson of a legend, and drawn by the always magnificent Jorge Fornes (with color of no less magnificent Dave Stewart). In very few pages this team manages to make a really well-constructed and very emotional tribute to one of those authors who have left an indelible mark on the world of comics.

This volume is presented in hardcover format, contains 288 pages in color and includes the translation of the American edition of numbers 1 to 5 and 16 to 20 of Legends of the Dark Knight and the special Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacularplus the covers of all corresponding included issues, an introduction by Larry O’Neil, and an article written by Fran San Rafael. The recommended retail price is 36.5 € and went on sale in October 2023.

