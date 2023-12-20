Suara.com – English and European champions, Manchester City, will reportedly be without three key players, including bomber Erling Haaland, in the 2023 Club World Cup final.

Manchester City, treble winners in the 2022/2023 season, are now representing Europe in the 2023 Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

However, after confirming their place in the final match, The Mirror on Wednesday (20/12) stated that striker Erling Haaland, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and winger Jeremy Doku would not be included in Manchester City's squad for the final match.

Haaland, De Bruyne and Doku are in Saudi, but they have injuries and Citizens manager Pep Guardiola will not take any chances.

Striker Manchester City asal Norway, Erling Haaland (kiri). (Oli SCARFF/AFP)

It was stated that they would train with their teammates, but would not take part in the 2023 Club World Cup final.

Manchester City secured a place in the top match after defeating Asian champions from Japan, Urawa Red Diamonds in the semifinal match.

Manchester City beat Urawa 3-0 in a match held at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday (20/12) early this morning WIB.

In the 2023 Club World Cup final, The Citizens will face Fluminense, the Brazilian champions who won the Copa Libertadores (the elite competition between clubs in South America).

The Manchester City vs Fluminense final match will be held on Saturday (23/12) early morning WIB at King Abdullah Sports City.

Fluminense itself qualified for the 2023 Club World Cup final after beating African representatives, Al Ahly with a score of 2-0 in the semifinal match which was held on Tuesday (19/12).