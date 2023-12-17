A crossover that will fascinate fans of Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Kishibe and Kento Nanami debuted in the first season of their respective animes

Chainsaw Man y Jujutsu Kaisen son dos de the most interesting mangas of recent years. Their anime adaptations, carried out in both cases by the talented Studio MAPPA, have been two great successes and story arcs such as 'The Shibuya Incident' from Jujutsu Kaisen demonstrate how exciting it can be the manga created by Gege Akutami.

The popularity of these works is enormous and because of this there are many artists who dare to merge the worlds of both seriesthus achieving results as surprising as the fanart that we have decided to share with you today and that has imagined the sorcerer Kento Nanami in the world of Chainsaw Man.

Kento Nanami y Kishibe, protagonistas de este gran crossover de Jujutsu Kaisen y Chainsaw Man

The fanart was made by @9baMeloan artist who frequently shares since your official X account illustrations that pay tribute to some of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, sometimes starring in such interesting crossovers like the one we show you below:

In this fanart the artist has transferred to Kento Nanamione of the most beloved characters in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, to the world of Chainsaw Man. And although there are several characters that we can see in the illustration, this sorcerer and the demon hunter Kishibe are the main protagonists of it.

Both characters have some points in common. In addition to being great professionals in their craft They share an introverted and calm personality that stands out especially in moments of greatest risk when facing their enemies. They have also acted on occasion as masters of the main character of their respective works. Likewise, these two characters made a striking debut in the first season of the animes in which they appear.

While we were able to see Kento Nanami demonstrate his skills in some of the most exciting chapters of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Kishibe's presence in Fujimoto's manga is less than many fans would like. However, we discover about him in the arc of 'The International Assassins' some details as interesting as the identity of the demons with which he has made a pact in the past or his link with Quanxione of the most powerful characters to appear in Chainsaw Man so far.

