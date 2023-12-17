Chainsaw Man

One of the best manga/anime of today, Chainsaw Man, will expand one of its arcs with a movie. Here we give you all the information.

The Chainsaw Man manga took the world by storm in 2020 with its explosive debut. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original creation has been a runaway success among fans, and his anime became the most successful production of 2022. And now he is preparing his triumphant return with a new official film on the way!

Although the first season said goodbye with 12 episodes, fans of the manga know that there is still much more to explore in the world created by Fujimoto. After an anxious wait since the season finale, it is now confirmed that the story will continue with a movie instead of a second season, taking everyone by surprise! Check out the trailer for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc to immerse yourself in this new chapter.

What will the film be about?

Unfortunately, there aren't many details on what to expect or when the Chainsaw Man movie will arrive following this initial announcement. However, the Bomb Girl arc spans from chapters 40 to 52 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga. If you thought the fights and characters in the first season were amazing, get ready for something even more intense, with Denji facing new demons and even more twisted allies!

If you want to catch up on the first season of Chainsaw Man and prepare for the movie, you can enjoy the anime on Crunchyroll! The series is described like this: “Denji, a young demon hunter alongside Pochita, the 'Chainsaw Devil', faces a miserable life carrying the debt inherited from his parents. Betrayed and killed, he makes a deal with Pochita and is reborn as Chainsaw Man.

Get ready for a wilder experience with the return of Chainsaw Man!

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.