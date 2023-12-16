Discover the secret behind this enigmatic scene from Chainsaw Man.

Denji's childhood was briefly shown in some scenes in the first season of Chainsaw Man.

There are many times that Chainsaw Man has shown us to have the impressive ability to surprise the readerconstantly avoiding being just another story of the genre it touches on and leaving some of the craziest moments seen in a manga to be remembered, turning Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning work into a work with the valuable virtue of having a marked own personality.

Since its first season, which adapted its first story arcs, we were surprised by its exciting fights and for some unexpected death. However, none of this surpasses the interest aroused by the strange scene we saw in the last chapter and which showed us a young Denji in front of a door that Pochita insisted insistently not to open under any concept. What was the work trying to tell us in said scene?

The following lines will include spoilers for chapter 82 from the Chainsaw Man sleeve.

The chilling secret behind the door Denji should not open

In it Control Demon arc saw some of the most surprising plot twists in all of Chainsaw Man and in one of its most intriguing moments it was revealed that Denji actually killed his own father when he was little and is the traumatic memory of his father's death what awaits him behind the door that we saw in that enigmatic anime scene.

All of this was shared by Makima, who told Denji that she had the ability to see your most hidden thoughts and thanks to one of them he discovered the horrible truth that our protagonist tried to omit from his mind, representing this action with a closed door which Pochita remembers never to open.

Makima revealed other interesting details. Thanks to her we know that Denji's father, in a state of drunkenness, tried to murder his son and he ended up taking his life by defending himself. Makima, who we already knew at this point in the plot that he is none other than the powerful Control Demon, ruled that Denji should never be worthy of a normal life after doing such a heinous act.

That Makima revealed the painful truth to our protagonist was not simply an example of the evil that the character really possesses, it also changed Denji's attitude forever. And our protagonist, who was visibly traumatized by what happened with Aki Hayakawa and Power, suffered enormous emotional pain by Makima's words and actions. In fact, there are many readers who appreciate in Denji certain moments of apathy and mental fatigue visible even in some of the most recent chapters of the manga.

