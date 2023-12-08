Denji has managed to make his great dream of having a normal life come true, so it’s time to go for the next one.

The most recent chapter of Chainsaw Man has made it clear that Denji could have a new big dream.

Join the conversation

The Chainsaw Man manga continues to give people something to talk about. And it is that, in the most recent chapters of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s storyit has been seen that little by little the work is heading towards a great climax, known as the prophecy of Nostradamus and where the world could be consumed by demons.

The situation does not look pleasant at all for Denji and company, since he is being cornered in this situation, even with threats. On the one hand, There is the Church of Chainsaw Man that has proven be full of problems and dangers, but there is also Public Safety, not counting Kiga and its plans.

Everything seems to indicate that Denji is being manipulated on different fronts to make him act according to his benefits. However, in chapter 150 of the mangathe most unlucky protagonist of all has glimpsed the possibility of having a new dream, now that he has fulfilled the one he promised to Pochita.

Denji glimpses the possibility of having a new big dream

Denji is a character who is characterized because his life has been constant suffering, being manipulated. since he can remember and receiving contempt and hatred of all people. Furthermore, he has lost those he considered his family in a cruel way.

However, in the midst of all this suffering and pain, Denji has managed to hold on to a little hope, which is Nayuta. The protagonist of this story has become a kind of adoptive father or older brother for the girl, doing his best to make her happy and give her a lot of love and affection, just like he asked Pochita to do for her.

Previously, Pochita made a pact with Denji, because this demon wanted to witness how the protagonist made all his dreams come true, starting with having a “normal” life. And after much suffering, the young chainsaw has achieved it, because now he enjoys the tranquility with Nayuta.

However, due to the constant threats he had received, Denji has not been able to transform back into Chainsaw Manso he feels that this is what his life is missing, in addition to the normality he already has, because this action fills him with joy and recognition from the public.

But, possibly due to his traumas and suffering, Denji has never been a young man who considers that he has the right to have dreams, since pain and tragedy used to be his normality. However, in chapter 150 of the Chainsaw Man manga, Pochita has had a conversation with him.

In this last chapter, Pochita meets Denji again. So, the chainsaw demon congratulates his dear friend for having fulfilled his great dream of having a normal life. But that’s not all, since then she questions him about what the next dream she will have will be.

It is at this moment that Denji’s gaze lights up again, as he confesses that wants to become Chainsaw Man again. All this before witnessing a new great tragedy, which is what appears to be the death of his pets in a fire caused by Varm to force the young man to transform again.

But just when Denji was going to pull his chain to become Chainsaw Man, Members of Public Security appear to stop him. In this way, the transformation has been interrupted by the appearance of new enemies.

Denji and Nayuta’s situation is not the best, as both could have lost their beloved pets in this fire. And if this is true, everything could indicate that the young man would not hesitate to transform again and fight furiously to avenge their furry friends.

It remains to wait for the next chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga to find out which was the fate of Denji’s petsso you should know where to read this story, and if it can make the new dream that he told Pochita come true, of being Chainsaw Man again.

Join the conversation