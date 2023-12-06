A new tragedy shocks Denji’s life.

Chapter 150 of the Chainsaw Man manga has revealed that Denji has been the victim of a new tragedy.

It is a secret to no one that Denji has joined the long list of Shonen protagonists who have dealt with traumatic experiences since childhood.which, little by little, have forged the character of these characters in the face of so many tragedies, since on many occasions they have lost everything they love, leaving them in complete loneliness that has plunged them into an abyss.

Evidently, Denji has had to go through the worst experiences a human being could experience., since he has suffered since his childhood, apathy and poverty, growing up in a deplorable environment. In addition to this, this young man has dealt with many events that have shocked him, such as the death of his friends and various breakups.

However, it seems that suffering follows Worthysince the most recent chapter of the manga Chainsaw Man has revealed that a new tragedy has knocked on the door of this young manwho despite trying to lead a “normal life” continues to deal with traumatic experiences that have caused him some psychological problems.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #150 of the Chainsaw Man manga.

A new tragedy hits Denji’s life when he loses his beloved pets

Tatsuki Fujimoto has been characterized by making his characters live in a complete hellas has been the case of Worthywho has not stopped suffering since his introduction, as the young chainsaw has dealt with betrayals, losses and countless problems that could have broken his spiritleaving him vulnerable and with a somewhat pessimistic view of life.

Such it seems that for Fujimoto, Denji hasn’t suffered enoughsince the current events of the Chainsaw Man manga have focused on break Denji’s spiritwho was getting used to leading a “normal life”, because with the imminent arrival of the Demon of Death to Earth, Famine has concocted a plan that includes Chainsaw Man to put an end to this powerful entity.

Nevertheless, Denji, who is leading a “normal life” is in a big dilemma, as Famine’s plans have unleashed chaos by turning the world against Chainsaw Man, trying to get him to transform again and return to action. In fact, they have put so much effort into this strategy that, recently, Hot Breachone of Kiga’s allies has tested Denji’s resolve by set fire to their apartment, killing their precious petsamong them, Meowyher dear friend’s cat, Power.

This new tragedy in Denji’s life has shocked him, because He has lost his apartment and his pets at the same timebecause of these individuals who have resorted to questionable methods to force this young man back into action.

Notably, This incident generated a lot of indignation in Denjiwho, finally I had found a family and a decent lifewhich, once again, was taken from him, a detail that shows that misfortunes follow this young man. In addition to this, Denji, blinded by anger, was about to transform into Chainsaw Manbut Fumiko Mifune and some SP members arrived in time preventing this from happening.

It has become more than clear that normality does not exist in Denji’s lifesince, although he is trying to lead a “quiet life” away from problems and dedicating himself to taking care of Nayuta, tragedies follow himas he continues to deal with constant losses that have completely marked the life of this young man who has suffered too much since his childhood, so this new and unfortunate event could be the turning point that forces Denji to make a decision once and for all.

Without a doubt, Denji is one of the characters who has suffered the most in the manga/anime industrybecause it seems that for Fujimoto the development that this young man has had since the beginning of the series is not enough, so he will probably still continue to deal with many more tragedies that will shock him.

