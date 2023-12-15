Tatsuki Fujimoto has shared his recommendations for 2023 and you will surely love them.

The creator of Chainsaw Man has had a very busy year, enjoying a lot of multimedia content and now he has shared his recommendations.

2023 has been a very good year for entertainment, since they have been released a lot of feature films, series and more multimedia content. For this reason, the creator of the Chainsaw Man manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto, has revealed what his personal recommendations are, urging fans to enjoy them and be as amazed as this mangaka.

Tatstuki Fujimoto is one of the mangakas of the moment, since his work in progress, Chainsaw Man, It is one of the most popular todayshowing epic events that are little by little leading the series to its final stretch, and this promises to be extremely impressive.

Therefore, Tatsuki Fujimoto's 2023 recommendations have become popular among the fans who follow the career of this mangaka. And we have prepared this post to tell you all about it.

Tatsuki Fujimoto has revealed his recommendations for 2023

As we mentioned at the beginning, 2023 has been a great year for multimedia content, from the music industry, television and even cinema. This large number of elements makes it quite difficult to follow, especially due to time issues.

The Chainsaw Man mangaka has taken the opportunity to share some of his main recommendations of this 2023. Obviously, these are suggestions based on the multimedia content that he has loved this year and that has meant something to him.

So, if you have some free time and want to take advantage this Christmas holidays to enjoy new content and quality, then you may have to pay attention to Tatsuki Fujimoto's recommendations.

In the cinema segment, Tatsuki Fujimoto comments that some of his films favorites of 2023 have been Godzilla Minus One, Pearl, in which he has already declared his interest; The Menu, Nope, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mayhem, Elemental, The Wandering Moon, Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan, Alice to There's no Maboroshi Koujou.

But that's not all, the creator of Chainsaw Man has also shared What are your recommendations when it comes to the manga industry?being works such as Welcome Home Alice, Prial, Blood Trail, MamaYuyu, Roca, Midori no Yokantachi, School Black, Utsukushi kare, the ones that he has loved the most.

Tatsuki Fujimoto has proven to be a man of very good taste, since the mangas and movies that he has recommended confirm it. But that's not all, since he also enjoys anime, so he recommends series like FLCL Shoegaze, a great saga that you can watch chronologically, and also Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

With all these recommendations it has become clear that Tatsuki Fujimoto has dedicated much of this year 2023 enjoying many things, such as mangas, movies and animes.

And if we analyze their recommendations, we can come to the conclusion that the Chainsaw Man mangaka enjoys a lot of varied contenteven within the industry itself.

It should be noted that Chainsaw Man, the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, aired its first animated season in 2022. which was produced by MAPPAa high-quality studio that has offered works such as the final part of Shingeki no Kyojin, Jujutsu Kaisen, among other important names.

However, news about a second season has not yet been confirmed, because all there is is speculation. And, currently, it makes all the sense in the world that the development of an animated continuation of this work is confirmed, since not only has new content been published in the manga, but also fans are asking for more of this anime.

Meanwhile, we have to wait to find out more details about Chainsaw Man and a possible sequel. But meanwhile, We fans can keep the recommendations personal stories that Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of the work, has shared with fans looking for something new to see or read this year's end.

Let's hope that next 2024 will also be a great year of releases in all the entertainment areas so that this controversial mangaka can share their recommendations in the final stretch of the year.

