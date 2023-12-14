Fujimoto has proven to be a lover of the horror genre by expressing his love for the feature film “Pearl.”

In the recent 16th volume of the Chainsaw Man manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto has expressed his love for the horror feature film “Pearl.”

For some years now, Tatsuki Fujimotocreator of Chainsaw Manhas been making a big name for himself in the manga/anime industry and all thanks to his controversial work, which has had enormous success due to the treatment he has given it and the dark and disturbing premise that has usedcompletely differentiating itself from the typical shonen.

In addition, Tatsuki Fujimoto has distinguished himself for his eccentric personalitybecause this mangaka has had some very surreal anecdotes that have shown the quite atypical attitudes that he usually haswhich he has captured in several of the characters in his work and in its dark premise, which is full of terrifying creatures and very terrifying scenes that have made the tastes of this artist clear.

However, recently, Tatsuki Fujimoto has made his great taste for horror films known, since in volume 16 of the Chainsaw Man manga included a message from the author expressing his love for “Pearl”the popular sequel to X that has amazed lovers of the horror genre.

Tatsuki Fujimoto confesses his love for Pearl, the sequel to X

As we have mentioned, Tatsuki Fujimoto has distinguished himself for his very eccentric personality and for being a lover of Western pop culture, since this mangaka has included several elements of this culture within his story, adapting them in a sublime way, so much so that one of his most popular characters is inspired by Eric Cartman from South Park, detail proving this artist's admiration for American series.

However, this mangaka has once again demonstrated his great admiration for American works, since, recently at the presentation of the volume 16 of the Chainsaw Man mangaFujimoto took the opportunity to express his love for Pearlthe popular horror feature film that has included various very interesting elements that have made this film a wonder that has delighted the eyes of lovers of this genre, being Tatsuki Fujimoto one of them.

Through X, the called user @D_Kumii has shared the author's commentary that Tatsuki Fujimoto included in volume 16 of the manga Chainsaw Manwell He left a message saying he loved “Pearl.”the sequel to X, which is one of the most popular horror films of all.

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s author comment from Chainsaw Man Vol. 16: “I love Pearl!” pic.twitter.com/x3G1hoZWMs — Kumi (@D_Kumii) December 3, 2023

In the recent reveal of volume 16 of the Chainsaw Man manga, Fujimoto included this author's message in which he expresses his love for the horror feature film “Pearl”since the mangaka was amazed by the psychological terror that was used in this film.

It is not surprising that Tatsuki Fujimoto feels admiration and love for the feature film “Pearl”since the dark premise that this mangaka has related in his own work could be translated as a faithful reflection of the tastes of this artistwho has created a terrifying story full of enigmas and infernal characters that have generated an environment full of chaos that has affected the psyche of several of the most relevant individuals in the series.

In fact, the plot of the Chainsaw Man manga has a lot of psychological terror and moments full of uncertainty and that has been more than evident in the second part of the manga, since Fujimoto has given several plot twists to the story that have shocked fans.

Evidently, Tatsuki Fujimoto has had a marked influence from some works of Western popular culture.since throughout the plot it has included several references to these series, which have been quickly noticed by fans, who have not hesitated to praise this mangaka.

Without a doubt, Fujimoto has become a very interesting character with very striking tastes and a great insight to include various elements from different feature films or renowned works in his own story in a sublime way.

