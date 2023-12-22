The most recent chapter of Chainsaw Man has modified the way the Control Demon's power works.

The Control Demon has great power, and it has always been demonstrated. However, the last chapter has changed its rules.

Chainsaw Man is a manga that is characterized, among many things, by having a wide range of interesting characters, both at the plot and skill level. But among all of these, the Demon of Control has always stood out, which is one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, a small group of extremely powerful entities that will play an important role in the climax of this story.

Previously, Makima was the incarnation of this very powerful demon until She was defeated in an epic way by the young man she always despised. and manipulated. This was an act of poetic justice for many fans. But one of the peculiarities of this entity has always been its incredible power, as well as the contract it used to have to be practically immortal.

However, in the most recent chapter of Chainsaw Man, chapter 151, the author has took the opportunity to rewrite or modify the rules a little that explained the operation of the Control Demon's powers. But you should know that This post contains spoilers.

The Control Demon's power has been restructured in the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man

As we have mentioned, the Control Demon is a supremely powerful entity and This was demonstrated when he was personified by Makima, because this girl exercised impressive dominance and manipulation over practically everyone around her. Plus she had a contract that allowed her to evade harm with violent intentions.

After an epic fight, Makima was killed. Later, she was reincarnated into little Nayuta, who He didn't have any memories of his past life.. Thanks to Kishibe kidnapping her and entrusting her to Denji to care for and raise her, she has grown up with clear differences compared to Makima.

In part, this change in personality is due to the fact that Denji, thanks to Pochita's advice, has tried to provide him with all the love, affection and hugs to the little girl so that she knows about these feelings, avoiding becoming a second Makima as well. And it has worked for him, apparently.

However, many fans still thought that this girl retained attitudes and memories of Makima and that, in a matter of time, she would prove it. But the most recent episode of Chainsaw Man has shown which is not the case, since the only thing it maintains are its powers inherent to the Control Demon, which have been modified by the author.

The Control Demon is known to have the ability to fire an attack of chains that capture the victim's brain, allowing her to be controlled. This is something that has always been seen and that even Nayuta can do. However, this technique that seemed to be so powerful has been restructured at the functional level.

And in the most recent chapter of Chainsaw Man, Nayuta and Denji have encountered a new tragedy, because His house has been burned down with all the dogs and the cat inside.. It is presumed that they were consumed by the flames. This event has been shocking, especially because it was the work of the Church of Chainsaw Man.

At this point, Denji and company encounter the Weapon Hybrids, including Varm, the Flamethrower Demon, who is the person directly responsible for this tragedy. And Nayuta attacks him with his control chains, although nothing happens.

Both Nayuta and the readers have been surprised that this very effective technique has not worked, but Varm proceeds to explain thatalthough he is the reincarnation of Makima, it is possible that his ability has not had results because his heart still belongs to his previous incarnation, or because he is still under the effect of Makima's manipulation.

This revelation could be what was needed to confirm that Nayuta is not Makima nor will it become her, since this devotion that the Weapon Hybrids felt towards Makima is still present.

Fortunately, Nayuta escapes from this dangerous situation. when controlling another person who had a firearm and causing him to shoot Varm to free himself from his grasp.

This episode of Chainsaw Man has not only been revealing and has not only served to restructure the power of the Control Demon a littlebut it has ended with one of the most epic scenes, because after a long time, Denji has finally transformed back into Chainsaw Man. Although we will have to wait a long time to enjoy the sequel.

