Chainsaw Man will have his first feature film by adapting Reze's arc.

The Chainsaw Man anime will return in style, as it will adapt Reze's long-awaited arc through a feature film.

The first season of the Chainsaw Man anime was a resounding success that managed to catapult the series in an overwhelming way, since the incredible work he did Study MAP by adapting the events of the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto led to this becoming one of the best premieres of 2022, being among the most viewed and popular today.

Likewise, after having completed the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime A stony silence surrounded the continuation of this work, since no information about the second season had been revealed, as only rumors had emerged about Denji's next adventures, but nothing officially confirmed.

However, Chainsaw Man's Stage at Jump Festa 2024 brought excellent news for the followers, since it was announced that the second season of the anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto's work will return in style, since this will be adapted through a feature film called Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arcwhich will address one of the most anticipated arcs by die-hard fans of this series.

Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arc is the new feature film of Tatsuki Fujimoto's work

As we have already mentioned, for a long time, Chainsaw Man fans were wondering what would happen with the second season of the animesince after the culmination of the successful first installment of Denji's adventures no type of information had been given about it, a detail that kept fans in suspense and eager to know what the future would hold for the disturbing story. of the young chainsaw.

In fact, among the many rumors that had arisen about Chainsaw Man, it was revealed that this IP had a movie in production, which had been shared by a famous leaker, and it seems that he was correct, since, through Jump Festa 2024 it was announced that the second season of the anime will return in film formatadapting the long-awaited Bomb Girl arc that will introduce Reze into the plot.

Through X, Chainsaw Man's official account shared more details regarding the first feature film of the franchiserevealing a small teaser that gives a taste of what will be seen in this film, which will be full of a lot of action and shocking moments.

The production of the theatrical version of “Monster” has been decided!

Teaser visual & teaser PV released! Teaser PV▷https://t.co/qqcFBYFzjs Stay tuned for more information! Anime official website ▷ https://t.co/TasRrfCb0e #Chainsawman #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/jC17NTnaYl — Chainsaw Man[Official](@CHAINSAWMAN_PR) December 17, 2023

In this publication you can appreciate an illustration of Reze along with a comment confirming that Reze's arc will be a feature filmthis being a great success considering that this is not very extensive despite being one of the fans' favorites.

Reze or Bombgirl's arc is one of the favorites and most anticipated by fanssince this will lay the foundations for a new stage in Denji's life, as seen in the brief teaser that served to announce the first Chainsaw Man feature film.

In this teaser you can observe various moments that Denji and Reze will share during this feature filmwhich have caused a stir within the fandom, who have been very eager for the arrival of this film.

Notably, voice actress Reina Ueda will be in charge of giving life to Rezeso the expectations of the followers are enormous, since many are aware of the great work he did Study MAP with the first season of Chainsaw Manso they do not rule out that this feature film has an animation on par with this controversial and popular work.

For now, There is no more information about the premiere and the staff that will be behind the first Chainsaw Man feature film.who will be in charge of this next production that has increased the expectations and hype of the followers, so it remains to wait for more details about this film to be revealed.

