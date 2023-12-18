We have good news for all fans of one of the most important series of recent years: Chainsaw Man, an anime that told us the beginning of Denji's story and still has a lot to offer. It is because of this that it was confirmed that a movie is already in production.

Denji and his friends are ready to return

As you probably remember, the first season of Chainsaw Man ended with a total of 12 episodes. However, the community is already eager to receive more news about this series and everything indicates that good times are coming for its followers.

Now, it was just shared at Jump Festa 2024 that an anime film that will cover the Reze Arc is in the works, so fans can prepare to see exciting new moments alongside their favorite characters.

Here you can see the official teaser:

As you could see, the animation studio MAPPA is focused on continuing the story of Denji and Pochita, so it is a matter of time before the community can enjoy Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

What will the new Chainsaw Man movie be about?

Those responsible for the anime did not share many details about the film, although it was announced that the plot will be a direct continuation of the chapters of the first season and will lead to the moment in which Denji has a new love interest. The bad thing is that this person will be very explosive and will cause a lot of problems for the protagonists of the anime.

When will the Chainsaw Man movie be released?

Another of the most asked questions in the last few hours is about the release date of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. Despite this, MAPPA did not reveal the exact day and only assured that it will arrive sometime in 2024.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that the first season of the anime ended on December 27, 2022 and it is still necessary to know when the second season could arrive, so we invite you to continue monitoring any news related to Chainsaw Man at the following link.

What do you expect from this anime film? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Television / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente