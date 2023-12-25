On Sunday in Chad, a central African country, a new Constitution was approved in a referendum: 83 percent of the people who went to vote voted in favor (i.e. approximately 64 percent of those entitled to vote), but the electoral campaign had been marked by arrests, intimidation and threats towards opposition politicians to the military junta led by General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, in power since 2021. A large part of civil society and the opposition, very fragmented, had asked for the referendum was boycotted: according to critics, in fact, the new Constitution will allow power to be further centralized on the military junta.

General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno is his son Idriss Déby, the former president of the country killed in unclear circumstances the day after a presidential election which confirmed him for the umpteenth time at the helm of the country with almost 80% hundred of the votes, in April 2021. The son had taken his place supported by the army, dissolved parliament, suspended the Constitution and promised to lead a transitional government for 18 months, until new elections. Since then, however, he has adopted a series of measures to delay them until 2024, as well as measures that will allow him to run.

The new Constitution is actually quite similar to the one suspended in 2021, but it goes against the transformation of Chad into a federal state that the opposition had asked for from the junta: Chad will therefore remain a unitary state where most of the power is concentrated in head of state. Chad is considered an unfree country, but it is a strong ally of the West, especially France and the United States, and has contributed in many circumstances to counter-terrorism actions in the Sahel region and in Nigeria against the Islamist group Boko Haram.