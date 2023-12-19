In 2014 an important commercial partnership began between KTM e CFMOTOwhich over the years has led the two brands to have one increasingly important collaboration. Initially the objectives were on the one hand to strengthen the presence of the Austrian brand in China and to increase the relative market shares and on the other hand to make the emerging Chinese brand known to the whole world. He isn't that young after all, but until recently he was practically unknown in the Old Continent. CFMOTO was in fact born in 1989 and is based in Hangzhou, a city located 200 km southwest of Shanghai. Perhaps four-wheel off-road enthusiasts already knew the brand, as it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of ATVs and side-by-sides, but in the motorcycle sector it was practically unknown to most.

Among the Chinese brands, however, CF is the leader in large displacements and, as mentioned, has been a strategic partner of KTM (and recently also of Yamaha) for many years now. This synergy provides the possibility for CFMOTO to build and use engines and frames created from KTM projects for its own models. The two manufacturers, in collaboration, also inaugurated a large 2,3000 square meter factory in China in June 2020, complete with a test area and research and development department, with a production capacity of at least 50,000 motorcycles per year (which could soon become even 100,000), where the medium-displacement Kappas are produced and where the CFMOTOs are built.

And it's right from here that the two protagonists of our test are born, the “cousins” 790 Duke e 800NK. But that doesn't mean we should turn up our noses. Today, in fact, many of the most advanced companies in the world are Chinese, almost all the technological devices we handle come from there and the level of their products has reached (if not in some cases even surpassed) that of their European equivalents. In addition to the place of birth these two bikes have a lot in common. Both, in fact, are powered by a 799 cc, liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder in-line engine with double overhead camshaft distribution, bore and stroke of 88×65.7 mm respectively, 75° crank mechanism and compression ratio 12.7:1. Yes, basically it is the same engine, which CFMOTO made under license from KTM. The control electronics, however, for the 800NK are made by CF, as is the exhaust system, and when tested on the roller bench of our test center the first differences emerge: the CF engine is slightly more powerful ( 96.3 HP at 9,500 rpm – 94.7 HP at 7,900 rpm), the KTM one offers more torque (86 Nm at 6,500 rpm – 81.3 Nm at 6,600 rpm). Even with regards to the frame, the two bikes are very similar, both have a tubular structure in chrome-molybdenum steel which uses the engine as a stressed element. Compared to the KTM unit, on the CF the technicians have slightly modified the inclination of the steering head (24.5° on the 800NK and 24° on the 790) and the length of the swingarm, now shorter by half a chain link . The steel alloy frame is a new concept (on the 890 it is in die-cast aluminium), bolted to the structure via four points. The triangulation also changes: the footrests have been moved further forward and the handlebars raised. Given the similarities, therefore, every time we talk about these bikes the comments on social media are always the same: “they are two identical bikes”, “at this point with 1,500 euros less I'll buy the Chinese KTM”, “this Chinese one is better 'original' at 7,500 euros or rather the 'fake' Chinese KTM at 9,000?”… so, to remove any doubts we have put them in a direct comparison. And we tell you that the differences that have emerged between the two bikes are many.