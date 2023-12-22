The Federal Electricity Commission launched CFE MIFI, a cheap option to connect to the Internet. With seven different packages, this portable modem seeks to keep the population connected throughout the Mexican Republic.

Through CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All, the Mexican government wants to guarantee the right of access to information and communication technologies. The Internet ranges will go from 5 GB to 100 GB and can be purchased through their website.

All packages to contract mobile Internet have an affordable price and you can choose between several payment schemes, depending on the user's needs.

Each of the plans offers three payment schemes: monthly, semi-annual and annual. All with different prices, but the initial Súmate package already includes the MiFi modem. This is the list of prices and data offered by CFE Mobile Internet.

CFE Mobile Internet 5 GB

Monthly plan – 95 pesos Semi-annual plan – 510 pesos Annual plan – 1,010 pesos

CFE Mobile Internet 10 GB

Monthly plan – 165 pesos Semi-annual plan – 915 pesos Annual plan – 1,770 pesos

CFE Mobile Internet 20 GB

Monthly plan – 265 pesos Semi-annual plan – 1,560 pesos Annual plan – 3,025 pesos

CFE Mobile Internet 30 GB

Monthly plan – 365 pesos Semi-annual plan – 2,080 pesos Annual plan – 4,050 pesos

CFE Mobile Internet 50 GB

Monthly plan – 450 pesos Semi-annual plan – 2,600 pesos Annual plan – 5,090 pesos

CFE Mobile Internet 80 GB

Monthly plan – 785 pesos Semi-annual plan – 4,200 pesos Annual plan – 8,180 pesos

CFE Mobile Internet 100 GB

Monthly plan – 995 pesos Semi-annual plan – 5,300 pesos Annual plan – 10,290 pesos

Before purchasing the equipment it is important Search the page if the location where the purchase is made is within the CFE list.

