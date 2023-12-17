Ceylin faces trial after being accused of killing prosecutor Kaya. She is innocent, but Ömer has taken it upon herself to provide all the evidence to make her the main suspect.

Ceylin tells the judge that she had no reason to kill her husband and that they both loved each other dearly: “They accuse me of a crime with manipulated evidence,” she insists, saying again that she did not kill Ilgaz.

For his part, Yekta begins his speech defending Ceylin under the watchful eye of Turgut Ali who does not say a word. The false lawyer insists that the young woman be released since there is no risk of her escape and also argues that she was not allowed to attend her funeral.

Finally, Ceylin… is freed! The young Erguvan is released while Metin wakes up in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Finally good news!

