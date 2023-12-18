Ilgaz and Ceylin had planned to go on vacation together. They already had everything planned, but after Ilgaz's death, Ceylin believes that trip no longer makes any sense.

The young woman is devastated and does not even want to leave the house since she believes that her life no longer makes sense without him. The house falls on top of her and she can't stop crying.

Eren, with the intention of cheering her up, tells her that she has to accompany him to an animal shelter to pick up a dog that Ilgaz had adopted for her. She was going to give it to him when they got back from vacation!

Ceylin doesn't feel like it, but she ends up agreeing. However, it was all a little trick to take her friend to… the place where she was going to spend some unforgettable days with Ilgaz!

There, the young Erguvan meets Ilgaz again in her dreams, imagining that he is still at her side while telling herself that she knows it is not real: “It's a dream. You are dead”.

The young woman wakes up suddenly and decides to leave the house to clear her head, but first, she decides to take a pregnancy test! Ceylin leaves, leaving the test on the table and without seeing that she… she has tested positive! She is pregnant! Will she decide to have the baby?

–