Ceylin has to learn to live without Ilgaz. She is devastated, broken with pain and can't get the idea that her husband is dead. Furthermore, she is the main suspect in the murder and has been arrested.

He knows that Eren is doing everything possible to prove his innocence, but he is beginning to lose hope and his strength is running out by the minute. She can't stop remembering all the beautiful moments they spent together, their wedding and everything they had left to live.

While spending endless hours in the dungeon, the young woman suddenly recognizes her husband's corpse and then appears at his side like a ghost. The young woman hugs him with the hope that everything was a terrible nightmare and that when she wakes up everything will be like before, but her mind is playing tricks on her.

Ceylin wakes up suddenly… it was all a dream! Then she realizes that she is starting to confuse her dreams with reality and that unfortunately, Ilgaz is no longer with her. How will she get over him? Will she be able to continue with her life without him?

