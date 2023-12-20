There's no two without three for Cetilar Racing, which also confirms its commitment to the IMSA SportsCar Championship with its Ferrari for the 2024 season.

The team led by Roberto Lacorte will in fact field its 296 GT3 #47 at the start of the Endurance Cup races in the United States, featuring the same crew that we have already been able to appreciate in recent years with Giorgio Sernagiotto and the Ferrari Competizioni GT official, Antonio Fire, alongside the Tuscan driver.

On the occasion of the 24h of Daytona, to make an assault on the GTD Class, the fourth member of the crew will be Eddie Cheever III, making his debut with the team which makes use of the technical assistance of AF Corse.

Photo by: Cetilar Racing

#47 Cetilar Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3

“The 2023 season was not easy. We were aware of it right from the start, but it served to develop the car to take a step ahead of our rivals,” said Lacorte.

“The Cetilar Racing team was the first to take to the track with the Ferrari 296 GT3, entering the history of this car and now we aim to do even better.”

The announcement also led to the reveal of Ferrari's 2024 livery, which as usual keeps blue as the base colour, while the #47 makes a fine display on the roof and with green stripes on the edges of the front bonnet, on the splitter and in the lower part of the side, as well as on the mirrors and around the rear window.

As always, the central tricolor band on the front is inevitable, widening on the muzzle and also appearing on the rear.

Photo by: Cetilar Racing

#47 Cetilar Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3