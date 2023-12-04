Jacopo Cerutti, official Aprilia rider in the Back to Africa Project, condenses a series of qualities. He is strong, a talent, he is meticulous to the (good) limit of paranoia). Francesco Montanari is more fluidly light-hearted and light-hearted. Two of them form the team that challenges Africa Eco Race

Jacopo Cerutti it’s better. Numerous Italian titles in Motorally and Raid TT, a Dakar series in the wealth of competitive experience, the talent to support the elegance of riding a motorbike. No surprise, therefore, that Aprilia has chosen him to represent the force in the field of the “Back to Africa” ​​challenge in which it is launching the race version of the new Tuareg 660.

Francesco Montanari, who has breathed this air of Africa since he was a child, is the other side of the coin, also golden, that of the young rampant hungry for experience. Experience is a good thing, acquiring it also involves sacrifice. Let’s say that this way of “sacrificing” oneself, that is, as an officer of an Italian company with great tradition, even specific ones, is a big hole in the cheese.

Returning to the seriousness of the topic, we hear from the Pilots what the state of the art is of the approach march of this adventure which still keeps some important points of the story hidden, those which, obviously, can only be revealed during the Rally. Listening and discovering the value and scope of commitment is a lesson, one of the rare steps forward that History offers us like this, as if nothing had happened.