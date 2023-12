Due to the efforts of Noordmolen Twickel, together with the Oil Mills Woldzigt and Eerbeek, the craft of oil butcher has ended up on the List of Intangible Heritage of the Netherlands. This is important, because the official recognition of oil-mining as a craft helps keep the profession alive. In the Netherlands, oil bearings are still active at 19 mills, including at Noordmolen Twickel where linseed oil is produced.