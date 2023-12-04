Change your career with one click: new role. It has happened to many and will happen again. Milan has a clear example: Alessandro Florenzi. “Sandrino” started playing as an attacking midfielder for Roma, then worked as a winger, an attacking midfielder and finally a full-back, a role he has embraced for several years. Rudi Garcia called him “a Swiss army knife.” Another player who knows how to play anywhere is Rade Krunic, Pioli’s protégé, a born attacking midfielder: for the Rossoneri he played as a winger, false nine, full-back and central defence. The last on the list is Theo Hernandez, who played central defense for the first time against Frosinone: a leading performance. With a cross from the left he also started the action to make it 3-0. Let’s look at the other cases, not just in Milan.