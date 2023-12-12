If you are one of the people who usually dedicates themselves to numismatics and in your possession you have Mexican gold and silver coins, you should know that their investment is a very good option in case you are looking for a long-term financial refuge.
However, you should know that the value of these currencies will always depend on changes in the market, more specifically the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar and the price of gold and silver itself internationally.
Not just anywhere you can buy or sell these coins, so in Bank of Mexico (Banxico) shared the list of authorized places to make such movementsas well as the cost they have at the moment:
Centennial price of gold and silver ounce today, December 11:
Azteca Bank
Part
Purchase
Sale
Silver Liberty Ounce $407.00 $507.00
Banorte
Part
Purchase
Sale
Libertad Ounce of Silver $270.00 $425.00 Centenario (50 pesos) $37,500.00 $48,000.00
Spa region
Part
Sale only
Silver Liberty Ounce
$535.00
Centennial $47,214.00
BBVA
Part
Purchase
Sale
Libertad Silver Ounce $430.00 $600.00 Centenario $40,650.00 $40,650.00
Consider that the purchase and sale price of these coins may vary daily, and it is also possible to find some variations in the valuation according to each distributor.
For this exact reason, it is recommended that, when investing in Mexican gold and silver coins, you stay aware of how their value fluctuates daily according to the different banking institutions authorized by the Bank of Mexico.
