In statements to the Canadian media 7 Jours, the singer's sister explained that Céline Dion “he works hard, but he has no control of his muscles” so He can't sing anymore.

“In our dreams and in hers, the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? I don't know. The vocal cords are muscles and the heart is also a muscle,” added Claudette Dion.

For years Céline Dion suffers from a neurological disease called rigid person syndrome (SPR), what it brought due that the Canadian has lost control of her musclesaccording to the artist's sister.

Céline Dion, 55, revealed in October 2021 that she suffered from an illness that affects the nervous system and causes muscle spasms, forcing her to cancel concerts in Las Vegas (United States) that year.

A year later, in December 2022, the illness forced her to cancel the European tour she had planned for 2023 and subsequently her entire world tour.

So, The winner of two Oscars and several Grammy Awards declared in a statement that she had been suffering from health problems for some time. and that the spasms affect all aspects of your daily life, including walking.

Céline Dion added that her vocal cords are also affected so she can no longer sing as she used to.

Claudette Dion explained that one of the problems her sister faces is that the disease she suffers from affects very few people in the world, so medical research to find solutions is scarce.

