Celestino Vietti crowns Pecco Bagnaia

During an interview with the “Corriere Torino” microphones, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Celestino Vietti spent words of praise towards his compatriot Pecco Bagnaia, who won the second consecutive world title, beating Jorge Martin. Furthermore, the Turin driver has become unbalanced in view of 2024.

“There was a nice atmosphere in Valencia. You could see that Pecco had very clear ideas. He demonstrated great speed by winning the last GP and winning the world title. I believe that among his main qualities are his tranquility and awareness of his abilities, as demonstrated by the fact that he never got into difficulty even when the fight with Martin got very tough” began the centaur born in 2001.

“I hope Pecco’s cycle has begun, even if reconfirming himself is never easy. He took a bad beating in Barcelona, ​​but he has proven to be the strongest this season in many aspects. After this triumph he will be even more aware of his means and I’m sure he’ll be back on track next year with even more hunger to win” added Celestino Vietti.