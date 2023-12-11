2023 will go down in the history of entertainment as the year of great losses, due to the large number of celebrities who have died, especially during their first months, although some were already of advanced age, others were younger, which caused a greater commotion.

Polo Polo. Comedian Roberto García Peláez Benítez, better known as Polo Polo, died of natural causes on January 23, in the city of Cuernavaca, at the age of 78, after suffering from vascular dementia. The death of the legendary comedian caused great surprise to the public, as for years he remained away from the public eye.

Several personalities and close friends attended his funeral, such as Macaria, Miguel Vallejo, Rafael Inclán, Pepe Magaña, Mauricio Herrera, among others.

“Changoleon.” Although Samuel González Quiroz, better known as “Changoleón”, died on February 9, it was not until April 11 when his departure was announced. The man became popular thanks to Facundo’s “Incógnito” program. His ashes are in the Casa del Artesano in Coyoacán.

Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”. On March 1, Irma Serrano “La Tigresa” died at the age of 89. The iconic actress was the victim of a myocardial attack, according to what was reported by her family.

Days after his death he received a posthumous tribute at his Teatro Fru Fru, organized by his nephew Luis Felipe García, where various celebrities attended such as Carlos Bonavides, Lyn May and José Julián, with whom it was rumored he had a romantic relationship.

Rebecca Jones. In the early morning of March 22, the surprising death of actress Rebecca Jones was reported at the age of 65. For years, Jones fought against ovarian cancer, a disease that ended her life after a difficult process that she kept private.

“Rebecca was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she worked all her life,” said a statement issued by her representative office. Her wake was held at a funeral home south of Mexico City, behind closed doors.

Ignatius Lopez Tarsus. The first actor did not achieve his dream of reaching 100 years of age, as he died on March 11 at the age of 98.

A week before his departure, he had been hospitalized in the Roma neighborhood due to an intestinal obstruction and pneumonia, conditions that ended up affecting his health; His last work on screen was in “As the Saying Says” and was unveiled in the south of the capital.

The day after his death he received a tribute in Fine Arts attended by the Secretary of Culture: Alejandra Frusto, as well as Salvador Garcini, Tina French, Luisa Huertas, Leticia Calderón, Sergio Corona, César Costa, along with his grandchildren Mariana López and Antonio Sanchez.

Luis Hernández “Queli”. The actor who played Próculo Adame in the series “Zero in Conduct”, died on March 24. The news was confirmed by Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo himself. close friend and with whom he shared credits.

“My partner and admired friend died: Luis Hernández ‘Queli’, who played and created the funny character of the ‘masked gangster’ from ‘Cero en Conducta’. Rest in peace, dear friend,” Ortiz de Pinedo wrote on his social networks.

Xavier López “Chabelo”. The death that most shocked the entertainment world was that of the host, actor and comedian Xavier López “Chabelo”, who left this world on March 25 at the age of 88, due to septic shock, caused by an abdominal problem. .

“This is a very sad morning. Xavier López Chabelo, father, brother and husband, has left us suddenly, causing abdominal complications,” explained the actor’s family through social networks. “With a torn soul and knowing that many will feel his departure, we ask you to pray for his rest and give us the opportunity to pass in peace the mourning that overwhelms our entire family. López Miranda Family,” they added.

His body was laid to rest at a funeral agency south of CDMX.

Andres Garcia On April 4, the film and television heartthrob, Andrés García, died at the age of 81 and after facing several health complications due to the liver cirrhosis that was diagnosed.

His last months of life were spent between hospitals, blood transfusions and several controversies with his wife, Margarita Portillo. It was precisely his partner who was in charge of confirming his death through social networks: “With a pain that I did not know could be felt in the soul, I want to inform the public, family and friends, as well as the media, that my husband Andrés García, the love of my loves, is resting next to our Lord Jesus,” she wrote.

He added that he remained by his side, caring for him and loving him until his last breath, which would have been that Tuesday afternoon at 3:07 p.m.

The only son who went to his funeral, at Portillo’s house in Acapulco, was Leonardo; family and friends such as Aracely Arámbula and her stepson Andrés López Portillo also attended.

Julian Figueroa. In the early morning of April 9 and in a surprising manner, the death of Julián Figueroa, who was Maribel Guardia’s only son, was reported at 27 years of age. The news caused a great impact in the world of entertainment, especially after it was revealed that it was a massive heart attack that took his life.

His famous mother along with the young man’s widow, Imelda Garza, made the decision to, first, cremate the body and then hold a wake at her home. Some of the artists who came to the funeral were: Olivia Collins, Verónica del Castillo, Ana Bárbara, among others such as José Manuel Figueroa, brother of the singer and actor. “Since last night, death has smiled on me again and made it clear to me that whenever something like this happens, a little piece of my soul dies,” Figueroa said.

Sergio DeFassio. On April 18, the soap opera actor died at the age of 70, due to a heart attack shortly after receiving a pacemaker. He participated in the melodrama “The Jackpot”.

Talina Fernandez. It was on June 28 when the host known as “The Lady of Good Saying” died after suffering from leukemia, a disease she was never aware of, as explained by her children Coco and Pato Levy. Among her latest works was her participation in the reality show “MasterChef Celebrity”, as well as hosting the morning show “Sale el Sol”.

Benito Castro. After a fatal accident on the stairs of his house, on September 11, the singer and actor Benito Castro, the last member of the famous Castro brothers, left this world. Precisely on the day of his death he had his first call to record a program with which he would return to television with María Elena Saldaña.

Fernando Aldama. On October 30, actor Fernando Aldama, who made his film debut in the 1950s, died at the age of 94. Aldama was a star of the golden era of cinema, participating in several well-known films such as the Mexican western, with his brother Mario Aldama.

Queta Washed Early on December 4, the leading actress Queta Lavat died surrounded by her four children. The actress’s health had deteriorated several weeks ago due to the breast cancer she suffered, her family highlighted that her mood never declined and that she wanted to continue making tiktoks.

Lisa Marie Presley. A death that shocked was that of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12 at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest, according to what her mother Priscila Presley confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” Priscila said via from a statement he sent to “People” magazine.

Lisa Loring. Complications from a stroke caused the death on January 28 of Lisa Loring, known for being the first actress to bring the character “Merlina Addams” to life.

Andy Rourke. On May 19, the founder and guitarist of the defunct rock band, The Smiths, died at the age of 59 and after facing a strong fight against cancer.

Tina Turner. The iconic singer, dubbed the “queen of rock,” died on May 24 at age 83. According to a statement, Turner passed away peacefully after a long illness at her home in Switzerland.

Tony Bennet. Musical legend Tony Bennet passed away on July 21 at age 96, after a battle with Alzheimer’s. His duet with Lady Gaga was one of the most renowned in the last facet of his life.

Sinead O´Connor. Irish singer Sinead O’Connor died on July 26; She was found unconscious at her home in London. She was planning a tour and was about to finish a new album.

Matthew Perry. On October 28, the death of Matthew Perry, actor from the series Friends, whose body was found inside a jacuzzi, was surprising.

