Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the 2023 National Christmas celebration. A number of Advanced Indonesia cabinet ministers accompanied him, including Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo and a number of other ministers accompanied Jokowi in the National Christmas celebration at Bethany Church, Surabaya, East Java, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Prabowo and Jokowi, who arrived at 18.15 WIB at Bethany Church, looked united wearing the same batik. Similar batik is also worn by ministers who accompany the head of state.

Jokowi's presence with Prabowo received an enthusiastic welcome from the congregation. They were seen taking out their cellphones to capture the moment through photos or selfies.

“Mr Prabowo, Mr Prabowo!” shouted the congregation when they saw Prabowo accompanying Jokowi.

During the event, Prabowo sat in a row with Jokowi; Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi; Minister of Religion (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas; and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Wamenparekraf) Angela Tanoesoedibjo.

Other ministers were present, including Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno; Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD. Apart from the ministers, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto and National Police Chief General Pol. Listyo Sigit.

When opening the National Christmas celebration, Jokowi touched on tolerance and unity in the 2024 political year.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attends the 2023 National Christmas celebration. (Suara.com/Novian)

The head of state emphasized that differences in choices for both president and legislative members are normal in a democracy.

“Even though we are entering a political year, we will hold elections; elect legislative members; elect a president; and vice president, we must continue to maintain tolerance, maintain unity and peace. Differences in political choices are normal in democracy,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi also reminded that Indonesian people are united by nobler interests. The public must remember the importance of maintaining unity, unity, peace and advancing Indonesia.