Suara.com – To welcome the new year 2024 with your beloved family, Hotel Aryaduta Menteng provides various attractive offers. Here, overnight packages are available for Christmas and New Year holidays in the middle of Jakarta City, dinner at Ambiente Ristorante, Shima Japanese Restaurant, JP Bistro Restaurant until New Year’s Eve with “Bersama Warna” karaoke.

Warna is a vocal group consisting of members Stephen Tamadji, Sarwana Thamrin, Nina Tamam, Dea Mirella, Victoria Margaretha, and Ary Kirana.

Stay packages at the Aryaduta Menteng Hotel are available starting from IDR 2,350,000 nett, including trumpets and New Year’s hats, breakfast for 2 people and All You Can Eat Buffet dinner on New Year’s Eve 31 December 2024 for 2 people at JP Bistro.

After dinner, visitors can head to the Grand Ballroom to enjoy the new year with Warna, which will present songs from the 2000s, such as Rindu Ini, Oh Cinta, Oh…Yes, In My Heart Only, Still There and smash hits that are currently viral , 50 Years Away.

Visitors also have the opportunity to get various doorpizes and stay overnight at Aryaduta Bali.

If your needs are just for dinner and enjoying the Warna music show, prices start at IDR 800,000nett / person. Purchasing both packages includes winning a lottery for dozens of door prizes and a voucher to stay at Aryaduta Bali.

If you want to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a different restaurant atmosphere, Hotel Aryaduta Menteng offers a restaurant with a more private atmosphere, namely Ambiente Ristorante. This restaurant with a rustic feel typical of the Italian countryside provides a Set Menu Package, starting from IDR 400,000++ / person, with Salmon Carpaccio, Cioppino Soup, Sous Vide Turkey Ballotine with Spicy Sausage. Free Sangria for every purchase of this package.

For lovers of authentic Japanese culinary delights, Shima Japanese Restaurant provides a Set Menu starting from IDR 588,000++ / person. Here you can find Tenderloin Teriyaki, various Sashimi dishes, Sushi or Crispy Wrap Mackerel with Yuzu Glaze.

There are still many other choices of dishes that you can order on 24 and 25 December 2023, while celebrating the joy of Christmas or New Year celebrations on 31 December 2023.

Information and reservations can be sent directly to 0858 1726 3176 or you can directly DM us on Instagram @ambienteristorante and @shima.jkt