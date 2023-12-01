loading…

Israel is again attacking the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire agreement with Hamas ended. Photo/Al Jazeera

GAZA TRACK – Jet-jet tempur Israel attacking again Gaza Strip on Friday (1/12/2023) after negotiations to extend ceasefire which has been going on for a week failed.

In the hours after the ceasefire ended, health officials in the Gaza Strip reported 54 people had been killed and dozens more injured in airstrikes that hit at least eight homes.

Medics and witnesses said the most intensive bombardment occurred in Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of Gazans had taken refuge from fighting in the north. Houses in the central and northern regions were also affected.

“With the resumption of fighting, we emphasize: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the war’s objectives – freeing our hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza will never become a threat to the Israeli population,” read a statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office as quoted from Reuters.

Regarding the latest conditions occurring in the Gaza Strip, Hamas and Israel blame each other for the failure of negotiations to extend the ceasefire.

Each side said the other rejected conditions for extending the deal, which includes the release of hostages held by Hamas and other militant groups and the release of Palestinians held by Israel.

A Palestinian official familiar with third-party Israeli-Hamas negotiations said they collapsed overnight due to Israel’s demand that Hamas release the female soldiers, who he said were completely separated from the hostages. There has been no direct comment from Israel regarding this matter.

The pause, which began on November 24 and was extended twice, allows for daily exchanges of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners, while trucks carrying aid enter the territory.

Israel, which has rejected calls for a permanent ceasefire, said the temporary truce could continue as long as Hamas released 10 hostages a day. But after seven days of freeing women, children and foreign hostages, last-minute mediators failed to find a formula to free more hostages.