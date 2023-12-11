It’s very easy to forget, but Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most controversial releases of the last decade due to its experience-breaking technical bugs and some questionable design decisions. Although he is now in a very good position, there are those who still remember his disastrous debut with annoyance, which is why a joke by CDPR caused the anger of a sector of the community.

Durante The Game Awards 2023, Sean Murray of Hello Games He took the stage to present Light No Fire, his new and ambitious project. Naturally, there are a lot of expectations, especially when you take into account the troubled launch of No Man’s Sky. Did the creative and the studio learn their lesson?

Related video: Cyberpunk 2077 repaired its reputation… thanks to an anime?

CD Projekt RED jokes about controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077

Precisely, Sean Murray reacted on social networks to a post that joked about how the developer made very ambitious promises with No Man’s Sky, which, to a large extent, gave rise to the controversy that surrounded its poor premiere. Surprisingly, CD Projekt RED He joined the conversation and made a joke that generated all kinds of opinions.

“You can always fix it later. Congratulations on the impressive reveal,” responded the official Cyberpunk 2077 account. Although it is a simple joke, there are those who consider it unacceptable for games to debut with problems and for developers to fix them later.

CDPR teased Cyberpunk 2077 and its redemption arc

“Oh, that’s why (Cyberpunk 2077) was released broken, buggy, incomplete and took years to finally be finished,” one upset fan responded. “It’s sad that this is acceptable. Over-promising and over-promising, and releasing an unfinished game to take people’s money and then finishing the game later and getting rewarded. What a joke,” said another.

“By the way, that is not an acceptable joke. Someone who bought your game at full price won’t be able to play it properly for 3 years,” said one player upset by CDPR’s comment. “He ripped off the entire industry and got an award for it,” another noted.

Fans attacked CDPR’s joke

Although many players reacted angrily, others praised CDPR for fixing the RPG’s problems and listening to fans’ feedback.

Both No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 share similar stories of success and failure. Both debuted with many problems that disappointed fans, but they regained the community’s trust through updates which added new content and fixed the most critical bugs.

Despite all the controversy, the CD Projekt RED video game made an appearance at The Game Awards 2023 with 5 nominations. In the end, he won in the category Best game as a service.

But tell us, what do you think of this joke? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Cyberpunk 2077.

Related video: Video games that deserve a second chance

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente