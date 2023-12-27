The creators of The Witcher speak out, once again, about a possible acquisition.

CD Projekt RED will continue its path as an independent studio

After a revolutionary year in the video game industry after the closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the restructuring of Embracer Group or the dismissal of thousands of professionals, there are those who still theorize that There remains some other study that could be absorbed by a larger companybeing CD Projekt RED one of the most popular today.

Although the general director of the studio in charge of The Witcher, Adam Kiciński, expresses that The developer is “not interested” in being acquired by anyonehimself and other members of CD Projekt RED have addressed acquisition possibilities and ideas, letting the topic arise in a recent interview with Polish outlet Parkiet.

Kiciński has expressed that any hint of a possible acquisition of CD Projekt RED is a mere rumor. “We have always had a clear position, backed by regulations in the statute (designed to prevent hostile takeovers). We are not interested in being incorporated into any larger entity. We have worked our whole lives for the position we have. We believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger. We have ambitious plans and we are passionate about what we do. “We value our independence.”

CD Projekt RED will not join PlayStation Studios

Although many players pointed out the possibility that Sony could acquire CD Projekt RED to combat the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it seems that the Poles are clear about their independent path. Likewise, it seems that the announcement of five The Witcher games and the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 early had nothing to do with revaluing the developer in the face of a hypothetical appraisal.

In this way, the remake of the first The Witcher would be a multiplatform game, as well as other projects already underway: Polaristhe possible game of the Lince school as the protagonist; Canis Major, a new The Witcher game that will be a separate spin-off of the new trilogy; either Sirusa multiplayer proposal that can also be played alone.

