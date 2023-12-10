Historically, PayPal has always been one of the payment platforms that have been known for the security and trust they offer to their consumers. Many electronic businesses, in fact, offer it to generate extra peace of mind for their customers. It is well known that, in the event of any problem we have when purchasing any product or service through this platform, there are many options we have to recover our money after opening a claim.

However, PayPal is no stranger to the continuous scams that have been disturbing our peace in recent months. The situation that we are going to discover below is very common if we use platforms for buying and selling second-hand items, such as Wallapop or Vinted, for example. If a seller asks us to make payment through PayPal with the friends and family option, in order to avoid platform fees, you better think twice: there will be no way to recover this money if you timan

PayPal will protect you if you use the right channels

If we buy a product and it does not match the seller’s description, or is defective, we can contact Paypal to provide the necessary information and then have our money back. As long as, of course, the transaction we have made is covered by the policies of the aforementioned payment gateway.

However, we will not have the same protection if we use the option known as “friends and family” payment. These types of options are not designed to carry out any type of commercial transaction, but rather their use could be similar to what we do with Bizum between individuals. That is, if we have to contribute some money for a joint gift or if a family member has paid in full for a dinner and then we must contribute our amount to settle our debts with them. It is understood that the person who will receive the money is trusted by us and, therefore, there will be no future claims. Therefore, it is not necessary that we have to pay any commission in the transaction, since we will not use the company’s technical service afterwards.

Many buyers and sellers who find themselves on second-hand platforms, to avoid any commission that increases the price of the product in question, resort to this option. However, the buyer is left completely unprotected against any future problems.

Aware of this situation, cases of scams that have occurred taking advantage of this situation have already been detected, as INCIBE has stated on different occasions. The sellers convince their victims to send their money through the Friends and Family option or through donations, thus eliminating any possibility of receiving a claim in this regard.

If we have been a victim of scam

If you have arrived at this article too late and have already been affected by this scam, INCIBE recommends a series of recommendations that we should follow:

First of all, we must collect all possible evidence about the event: emails, screenshots of the conversation, signs that we have sent the money, etc. We also have to go in person to our nearest police station to be able to file the relevant complaint. If we are quick, we can contact PayPal to try to cancel the transaction.

Perform a search on the internet to find out if any of our personal or banking information has been leaked. And if so, alert the authorities.