Suara.com – The West Java Regional Police indicated that the rollover of the PO Handoyo bus on the Cipali Toll Road, Purwakarta Regency, West Java on Friday (15/12/2023) afternoon, which resulted in the death of 12 passengers, was caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle.

“Upon arrival at the TKP (scene of the crime) while driving on a road that curved to the left, it is suspected that the driver lacked anticipation so that the vehicle swerved out of control and hit the guardrail. Then the vehicle turned over on its side, the left wheel was on the road facing south,” said the Head of Division. West Java Regional Police Public Relations Police Commissioner Ibrahim Tompo to journalists.

“Meanwhile, the driver was detained at the Purwakarta Police Headquarters with minor injuries. The victims were evacuated to the nearest hospital and the bus has been evacuated,” he continued.

Tompo explained that the single accident incident involving the PO Handoyo bus on the Cipali toll road occurred on Friday afternoon at around 15.15 WIB. The incident started when the bus heading to Jakarta veered off course and collided with a road divider at a corner near the Cikopo Toll Gate, Bungursari, Purwakarta Regency.

After losing control and hitting a road divider, the bus immediately rolled over at the scene. The overturning of the bus caused the road at the corner to be blocked, resulting in significant traffic jams.

It is estimated that the bus involved in the accident was carrying around 20 passengers, some of whom were thrown out during the rollover, while others were still trapped inside the bus.

“As a result of the accident, currently 12 people have died, namely three men and nine women at Abdul Rojak Hospital. Seven people were slightly injured, consisting of five men and two women at Siloam Hospital,” said Tompo, quoted from Antara.

Meanwhile, Head of the West Java Police Gakkum Sub-Directorate, Adjunct Police Commissioner Lalu Wira Sutriana, added that the evacuation of the PO Handoyo bus which had a single accident was immediately carried out by officers so as not to cause longer traffic jams.

“Efforts to evacuate the bus body were carried out using heavy equipment,” he said.