Several workers were stopped as they proceeded on bicycles and electric scooters without using lights or even high-visibility vests

December 5, 2023

Maserada del Piave, Treviso – On the morning of Friday 1 December, the local police of Maserada sul Piave carried out extraordinary checks aimed at drivers of electric bicycles and scooters, the aim was to enhance road safety.

Starting at 5.30 in the morning, the traffic police stopped several workers heading towards the industrial area raising around twenty sanctions. The alleged violations include the absence of high visibility jackets, the lack of adequate lighting devices on bicycles and the use of electric scooters on roads with a speed limit exceeding 50 kilometers per hour (on the provincial road 57 from Spresiano to Maserada). Sanctioned were several workers from the provinces of Treviso, Belluno and Pordenone, who, starting from their respective residences, had gotten off at the Spresiano train station to head to the Maserada industrial area in dark conditions, ignoring safety regulations both personal and those imposed by the Highway Code, becoming almost invisible to motorists.

To regulate with rules more rigid the presence of electric scooters in traffic will be taken care of by the new Highway Code which, most likely, will become law from the first months of 2024.

Unfortunately, dangerous and non-compliant behavior persists, requiring reminders of road safety regulations. A few months ago we showed you the video of the scooter traveling at 60 km/h on the provincial road near Crema.

